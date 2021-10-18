Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,395 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

EEMV opened at $63.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34.

