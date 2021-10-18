Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

