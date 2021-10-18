Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,009 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $45,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 102.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Facebook stock opened at $327.61 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.79 and a 200 day moving average of $339.73. The stock has a market cap of $923.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

