Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $107,047,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $43,262,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

IAC stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

