Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,319.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,246.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,218.73. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,319.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

