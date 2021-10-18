Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,827 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $10,749,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 229.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,329 shares of company stock worth $98,587,111. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $292.70 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $294.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

