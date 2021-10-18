Stifel Financial Corp Buys 753 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.