Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.66 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Primerica worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $166.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.78. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $169.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

