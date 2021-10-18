Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of ANET opened at $389.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $396.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,607.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,914 shares of company stock valued at $85,369,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

