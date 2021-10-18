Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 24,645 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,685,000 after acquiring an additional 571,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,743,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,905,000 after buying an additional 416,811 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,549,000 after buying an additional 399,250 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

