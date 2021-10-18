Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$42.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.79.

GOLD opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after acquiring an additional 332,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after buying an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after buying an additional 1,246,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

