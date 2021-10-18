Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 38,538 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.04. 30,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

