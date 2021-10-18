Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,745. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

