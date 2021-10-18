Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after buying an additional 3,120,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after buying an additional 2,092,384 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,758,000 after buying an additional 1,537,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after buying an additional 947,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,368. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $75.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

