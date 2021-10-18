Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 6,934 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after buying an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 818,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 152,501 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,203. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

