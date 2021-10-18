Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $457.92. 28,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,868. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $453.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

