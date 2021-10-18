Strong (STRONG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.84 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $635.47 or 0.01050414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $87.87 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

