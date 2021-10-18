Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

