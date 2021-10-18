Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.61.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.