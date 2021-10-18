Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.48% of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPOR stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $53.17.

