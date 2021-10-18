S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SANW. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.