Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Up 3.6%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $525.00 and last traded at $525.00. Approximately 40 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $506.61.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.16 and its 200 day moving average is $511.19.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.