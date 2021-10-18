Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

Symrise stock opened at €114.30 ($134.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.18. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

