Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYF stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

