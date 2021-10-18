Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several brokerages have commented on TARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $145,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $725,010. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $12,838,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $28.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $586.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

