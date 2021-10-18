Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post $63.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTCF stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 732.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 405,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

