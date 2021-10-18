Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.54

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 84156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 648,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 34.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after acquiring an additional 597,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 51.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

