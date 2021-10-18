Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 404,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. 1,165,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,142. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.