Tekne Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 155,197 Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Altimeter Growth makes up about 0.3% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $2,340,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the second quarter worth $763,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altimeter Growth by 199.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 76,129 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

AGC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.72. 20,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,170. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

