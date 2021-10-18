Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.89 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.75.

NYSE TDOC opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $152.11. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock worth $3,111,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

