Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TLSNY. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

