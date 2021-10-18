TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Up 65.0% in September

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

