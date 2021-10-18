Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in September

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 1,185,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBPMF opened at $0.19 on Monday. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

