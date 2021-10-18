TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $110.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.92. TFI International has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

