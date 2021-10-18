Thames Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,027 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,027 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $632.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.65. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

