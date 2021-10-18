Thames Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,001 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Thames Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.61. 6,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

