Thames Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments makes up 2.1% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

