Thames Capital Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thames Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,182,133. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.68. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

