The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,329 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

