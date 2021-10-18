The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $217.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.81. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.95.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

