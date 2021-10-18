The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRTG opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.04.

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

