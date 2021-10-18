The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Upgraded at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDRLF. SEB Equities raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. DNB Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.33.

Shares of DDRLF opened at $37.69 on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

