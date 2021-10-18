The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $19.66 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

