The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.
NYSE:NAPA opened at $19.66 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
