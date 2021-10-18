The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 52.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $383,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEA stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

