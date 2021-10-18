The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Billion

Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report sales of $34.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.04 billion and the highest is $35.55 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $33.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $145.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.22 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.68 billion to $149.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Home Depot.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.13. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $350.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.