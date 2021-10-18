The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,461 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 62,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,131,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.76 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

