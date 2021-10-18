The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Vector Group worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vector Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

VGR stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

