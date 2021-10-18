The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:FBC opened at $54.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.