The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Monro worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $14,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.