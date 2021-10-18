The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.76 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

